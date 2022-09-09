Brokerages Set Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) PT at $112.56

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.56.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Duolingo Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DUOL opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 0.14. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,076,044.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,076,044.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 786 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $70,700.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,467.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,747 shares of company stock worth $12,135,868. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

