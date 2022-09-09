Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target at $53.29

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 36.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 36.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 545,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 146,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 119.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 81,473 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSPD opened at $18.64 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

