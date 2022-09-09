Brokerages Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

