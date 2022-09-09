Brokerages Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target at $8.88

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after acquiring an additional 252,598 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Upfront Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,907,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,679 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

