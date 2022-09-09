Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087,710 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.45% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,345,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

