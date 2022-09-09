Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 7,703 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $153.98. 5,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,425. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.20 and a 200 day moving average of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

