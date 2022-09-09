Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 9,195 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $230,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:REPX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. 83 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32.
Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.
REPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.
