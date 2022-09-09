Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 9,195 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $230,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:REPX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. 83 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.