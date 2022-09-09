BTIG Research Raises Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $20.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LQDA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Liquidia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $394.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $57,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

