Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 52,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,079,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.
BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
