Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 52,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,079,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

