Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.64

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and traded as low as $32.85. Bunzl shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 27,401 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,808.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

