BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $54.54. 11,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 443,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

