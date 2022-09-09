Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 144.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Dawson James dropped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday.

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 7.6 %

BYRN stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $172.78 million, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies ( OTCMKTS:BYRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Michael Wager bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 13,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,476.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Wager bought 10,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 90.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 44,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

