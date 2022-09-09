Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. 22,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 140,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 51,560.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter worth $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $866,000.

