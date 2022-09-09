CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.86.

CACI International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.64. 84,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,508. CACI International has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.27.

Insider Activity at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CACI International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

