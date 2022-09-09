Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDRE shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Cadre in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:CDRE opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadre will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cadre by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre in the first quarter worth $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre in the first quarter worth $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cadre by 23.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cadre by 180.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

