Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) Shares Up 3.5%

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.65. 199,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 385% from the average session volume of 41,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.65.

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) Company Profile

Caldas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby Project located in Ontario, Canada.

