Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.40. Canaan shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 5,583 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Canaan Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $631.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $246.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.30 million. Canaan had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 41.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Articles

