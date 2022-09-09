Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $60.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 129.18% from the company’s previous close.

LOVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $396.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.37.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lovesac by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

