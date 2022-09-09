Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.55. 58,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 125,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Canoo Trading Up 9.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.