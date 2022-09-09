Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,855,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,158,000 after buying an additional 397,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,650,000 after buying an additional 178,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

