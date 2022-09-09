Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.11. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 108,468 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 408,271 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 375,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 311,328 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 279,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 263,043 shares during the period. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Further Reading

