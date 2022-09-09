Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $276.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $276.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CASY. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.56.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $219.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $222.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
