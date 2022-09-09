Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $276.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $276.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CASY. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $219.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $222.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.98. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

