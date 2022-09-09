Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) is Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,829 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences comprises 2.4% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 2.05% of Castle Biosciences worth $24,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after acquiring an additional 622,786 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 379,673 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 60.9% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 544,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 206,266 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 116.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 202,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 189,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,708. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.47.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $121,728.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $121,728.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,623 shares of company stock valued at $437,959 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

