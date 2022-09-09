Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 90,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,831,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,988 shares of company stock worth $5,134,603. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

