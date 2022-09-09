Causeway Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 94,753 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 94,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.79. 2,686,108 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.