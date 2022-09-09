Causeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,279 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 67,537 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,125,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

HDB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,708. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

