Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $345.04 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,572,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 772,817 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 8.2% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $345,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.75. The company had a trading volume of 88,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $106.61 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average is $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.63.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

