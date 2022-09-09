Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $35.93 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $35,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $282,309,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,439,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $82,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TTE stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,202. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.