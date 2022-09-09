Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 305,393 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,393 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $21,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Relx by 70.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 166,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Relx by 44.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Relx by 51.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,763.00.

Relx Price Performance

Relx Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. 53,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,836. Relx Plc has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $32.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

