Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,619 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,094,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.6% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $68,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 696.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 639,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,138,000 after buying an additional 559,094 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 508,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $546,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 420,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.