Causeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210,643 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 44.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,983 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $18,154,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 530.3% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 446,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 375,888 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

NYSE MT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 110,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,856. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.