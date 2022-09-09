Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 188,168 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 188,168 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.3% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $94,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.54. 320,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,385,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71. The company has a market cap of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

