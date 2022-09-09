Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 39,305 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,305 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,520 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,772,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,912 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,708,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 547,249 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

SMFG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 207,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMFG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.