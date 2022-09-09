CBET Token (CBET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $137.99 Million

CBET Token (CBET) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, CBET Token has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CBET Token has a market cap of $137.99 million and $101,722.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBET Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00353159 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00786669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token Coin Trading

