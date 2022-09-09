Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 65,114 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 122,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 66,936 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of CVE opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.30. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

