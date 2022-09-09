Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

