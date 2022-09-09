CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 19,932 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.90.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.