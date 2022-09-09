Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $196.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

