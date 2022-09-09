Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

