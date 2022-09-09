Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 3.2% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

