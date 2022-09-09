CherrySwap Price Reaches $0.0233 (CHE)

CherrySwap (CHE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, CherrySwap has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. CherrySwap has a market cap of $2.58 million and $671,074.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CherrySwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.10 or 0.99874909 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036268 BTC.

CherrySwap Profile

CherrySwap (CRYPTO:CHE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2021. CherrySwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,599,365 coins. The official website for CherrySwap is www.cherryswap.net/#/swap. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @CacheToken.

CherrySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CherrySwap is the automatic market-making protocol based on OKExChain(OEC). It adopts the mechanism of Automatic Market Maker (AMM) and aims to achieve self-driven liquidity creation with diversified functions such as liquidity mining, IFO, NFT, lottery, and DAO, so as to provide participants with the maximum value bonus.”

