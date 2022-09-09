Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8,489.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,308 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $70,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 71.1% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.15.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.49. 96,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,039,438. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $311.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

