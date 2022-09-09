Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Buys 608 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 5.1% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.23. 25,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

