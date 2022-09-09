Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $187.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

