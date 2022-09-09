Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,437 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.5805 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

