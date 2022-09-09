Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 203,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Corteva by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Corteva by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

CTVA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. 66,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,041. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

