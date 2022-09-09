Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,303 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

CF Industries stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

