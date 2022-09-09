Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,400 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,939,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI traded up $51.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $973.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.86 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,922.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $844.90 and its 200-day moving average is $904.68.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

