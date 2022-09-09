Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $27.14 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,140,000. ASML comprises approximately 3.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ASML by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in ASML by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $17.94 on Friday, hitting $500.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,000. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

