Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $951,000 in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. 23,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,278. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

